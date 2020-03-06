Retired officer killed, murder suspect on the loose according to Horry Co. Police

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Horry County are warning people not to approach a murder suspect they say was involved in the death of a retired police officer.

According to investigators with the Horry County Police Department, Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway is wanted for murder.

Police say Faulk is wanted in connection with an incident Thursday evening on Long Branch Road near Conway. The coroner in Horry County has identified the victim as James Odell Cochran, 65, of Conway. Cochran was a former officer for the Conway Police Department.

According to police, Faulk may be driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with SC tag FFL-4471. Police are asking anyone with information about Faulk’s location to call 911 immediately. They also say Faulk is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.