Retirement ceremony held for Georgetown County Emergency Manager

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A retirement ceremony was held Wednesday for Georgetown County’s Emergency Manager Sam Hodge, who has been in his current role since 2007.

The event was held in Georgetown. Midway Fire Rescue said in a Tweet that Hodge’s last day would be Friday.

We said “see you later and happy retirement “ to our Emergency Manager Sam Hodge as he officially retires Friday. Thank you for all you have done for Midway Fire Rescue -and Georgetown County and its residents! pic.twitter.com/BoE3KtM8D2 — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) August 28, 2019

Hodge first announced his retirement plans in July.

“The time has come for me to close this chapter,” Hodge said.

Hodge began his career as a firefighter and EMT with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department in 1986. In 1990, Hodge joined Midway Fire Rescue, where he served as a paramedic and battalion chief. He took the position of leader of Georgetown County Emergency Management in 2007.

In 2011 and 2013, Hodge was named SC Emergency Manager of the Year. In 2015, Georgetown County Emergency Management was named Agency of the Year.