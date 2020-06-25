‘Return to Play’: Sports Tourism returns to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Following a three-month hiatus, sports tourism has returned to the Grand Strand.

This weekend there is a basketball tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, a CrossFit competition at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium and baseball games at Grand Park.

“Typically we have no weekends off all year long,” Sports Tourism Director for the City of Myrtle Beach, Tim Huber said. “Being Myrtle Beach and the destination we are for families and sports teams, typically there are no weekends off and we’ve been off since the middle of March.”



Huber said the lack of events the past three months means the City lost out on an estimated $40-$50 million dollars in direct spending.

Moving forward, he says the rest of this year will be filled with mostly regional events as national travel is not as “stable”.

“Everything is still on the books and it’s just going to be monitoring on a daily and weekly basis to see if they are still able to happen.”



Huber explained, the calendar was full at the beginning of 2020, so events that were canceled, there most likely isn’t a place to re-book them this year.

However he said, Myrtle Beach hosts several repeat events each year.

The basketball tournament this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center features girls’ teams from across the Carolinas and Virginia.

To pull of a safe environment, Huber said the staff made significant changes like limiting capacity to 20 percent, installing hand sanitizer stations, marking off seating for fans, players and scorekeeping staff, as well as requiring staff to wear masks.

“The sports center is an eight-court facility, we will be using four courts this weekend,” Huber explained.

The Sports Tourism department also worked with the Chamber of Commerce on it’s Return To Play initiative, you can read more about it here.