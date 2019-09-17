Reward being offered for information on suspects in Lucus Street murder

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two suspects in a murder investigation in Florence.

According to the Florence Police Department, they are partnering with SLED to offer the reward for information leading to the arrest of Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps.

Both men are wanted for murder in connection to the September 12 shooting that claimed the life of Tydrecus Deshawn Williams who was found dead behind the Speedy Mart on West Lucus Street.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.