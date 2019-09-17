Reward being offered for information on suspects in Lucus Street murder

News
Posted: / Updated:

Carmichael (left) and Johnson-Epps (right) Courtesy Florence Police Department

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two suspects in a murder investigation in Florence.

According to the Florence Police Department, they are partnering with SLED to offer the reward for information leading to the arrest of Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps.

Both men are wanted for murder in connection to the September 12 shooting that claimed the life of Tydrecus Deshawn Williams who was found dead behind the Speedy Mart on West Lucus Street.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: