Reward increased to $10,000 for information on Lumberton double-murder

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – On Monday the Lumberton Police Department announced an increase on the reward for information on a double murder that happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Lumberton.
The reward for information on the murders has been increased from $5,000 to $10,000.
According to authorities, a man fired multiple shots into vehicles backing out of parking spaces, killing Kayla Kyle, 32, of Lumberton and Kimberly Hunt, 41.
The suspect is described as a man, wearing a hoodie, police said. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
