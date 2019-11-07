Reward offered in escaped 13-year-old double-murder suspect case in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The U.S. Marshals Office announced Wednesday a $1,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of an escaped 13-year-old double murder suspect in Robeson County.

The suspect’s name is “Jericho W”. Authorities say he escaped around noon on Tuesday, following a court appearance in Lumberton.

Jericho was appearing for two counts of first-degree murder and robbery. Those charges were the result of an incident from mid-October in which two brothers were found dead in a home outside Lumberton. Their names were Frank and Adam Thomas. Derrick Hunt, 19, was also previously arrested in that case.

Jericho’s mother says things never should have gotten to this point.

Officials said they have a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juvenile and the public, “due to a prior history of assaultive and unpredictable behavior.”

The public is urged to call the US Marshals tip-line at (877) 926-8332 or visit www.usmarshals.gov/tips to provide any information. All tips are confidential.

