Rezoning of Myrtle Beach Speedway approved by county council

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The property where Myrtle Beach Speedway is located, has been approved to be rezoned by Horry County Council.

At Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting, councilmembers passed the third and final reading to rezone the property where Myrtle Beach Speedway is located.

As of now, we still don’t know what will be developed on the 46-acre property, but previously the owner talked about a potential mixed-use development.

In February, the owner was approached by a developer who was interested in buying the lot from him.

If the deal went through, the developer was interested in putting in shopping, apartments and an office space.

