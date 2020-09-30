Right lane closed on I95 after collision, expect delays

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a collision on I95 in Florence.

According to the South Carolina Highway patrol website, a collision with injuries has occurred.

The collision has caused the right lane of I95 near exit 160 to be closed, the site said.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.



Courtesy of SCDOT 511

LATEST HEADLINES: