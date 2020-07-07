‘Peace and love,’ Ringo Starr turns 80-years-old

Ringo Starr poses for a portrait at Book Soup on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015, in West Hollywood, Calif. Starr’s book “Photograph” features rare and unseen photographs from his archives. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(CNN Newsource) – Happy birthday to Ringo Starr! The iconic Beatles’ drummer is turning 80 years young today.

Starr was born Richard Starkey, Jr. On July 7, 1940 in Liverpool, England. The nickname “Ringo” came from his habit of wearing numerous rings.

He became the drummer for the Beatles in august 1962 — just months before Beatlemania hit the UK and eventually the United States.

Starr has been nominated for 27 Grammy awards, of which he has won nine. He was also presented with a Grammy lifetime achievement award as a member of the Beatles.

Queen Elizabeth II awarded Starr a knighthood in her 2018 new year honors list. The drummer started his annual “peace and love” birthday celebration in 2008 in Chicago.

In honor of the day, he asked people around the world to take a moment at noon for peace and love. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Starr posted on his official Instagram that he would be hosting Ringo’s big birthday show.

It will benefit black lives matter global network, among other organizations. The special streams on Tuesday on Starr’s YouTube channel.

