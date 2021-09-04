Rising Temperatures and Humidity

After a fantastic fall-ish start to the weekend, you knew it couldn’t last too long. While the rest of the holiday weekend looks sunny and rain-free, temperatures and humidity will be on the rise for the next few days. An approaching front will start to bring moisture from the south starting tomorrow but it is still going to be nice.

We’ve got two cold fronts prompted to sweep through this week. This time of the year and as we head deeper in the September, the more fronts we’ll see to start chipping away at the heat and humidity. Now don’t expect a blast of cold air from these fronts but it will bring a slight chance of rain Tuesday and Thursday and it will knock the humidity down a notch again.

In the tropics Hurricane Larry is a major category 3 storm and expected to become a category 4 with the next 24 hours. The good news is Larry will look to stay out in the open Atlantic waters and away from the Carolinas.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and lows back into the 60s. Low 60s in land to mid 60s along the coast.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine with a little more heat and a little more humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 60s to near 70.