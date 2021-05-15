River Neck Acres ATV Park holds free weekend to benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– River Neck Acres ATV Park in Florence County asked guests for donations instead of admission. The funds went to benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. General manager Jamey Hicks said she chose them because her grandfather was a Shriner.

“It’s something that would have been really important to him and it’s for a really good cause,” Hicks said, “He always said that a child doesn’t have the same help that adults have, and no one’s going to look after them if we don’t.” Other employees had a personal connection to the hospital as well.

“When I was fourteen, a friend of mine was in a Shriner’s Children Hospital that passed away,” property manager Gary Thomas said, “The way they help people is just beyond words.” Guests at the park said they were happy to come out and have a good time for a good cause.

“It’s fun to just ride out here and splash in the mud and break stuff,” Robert Thoms said. Riders said it’s common to get stuck in the mud or break an axel, and they have to depend on other drivers for help. They said off-roading is all about helping others, whether it’s another driver or kids in the hospital.

“God gave us this and it supports my family,” Hicks said, “We’ve always been raised that if we have extra, it’s selfish not to pay it forward.” The park has held several charity-focused events before. The next one will be held in October to benefit the family of a young man who died in an ATV crash.