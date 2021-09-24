Rivertown Restaurant Week in Conway benefits businesses affected by the pandemic

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – It’s a big week in Conway. It’s Rivertown Restaurant Week, a week celebrating restaurants.

Coppers Restaurant in Conway is participating in Rivertown Restaurant Week. The general manager said the pandemic has brought many challenges to his business but it’s slowly recovering.

“COVID has had a huge impact on our business and it still continues to,” general manager for Coppers Restaurant, Charles Hearl said.

Coppers Restaurant on Laurel Street. He said as COVID cases continue to rise, multiple positions are open at his restaurant from cooks to dishwashers.

“Like everyone in the Grand Strand, everyone is struggling right now with jobs. I believe people are still afraid especially with the numbers still spiking right now. But we have changed a lot of the things that we do here at the restaurant,” Hearl said.

Those changes include outdoor dining. Hearl said business started improving after he opened outdoor dining the summer of 2020.

“It’s brought a lot of new business in and a lot of people to the area. Especially with the live music, it brings a lot of people from the Riverwalk,” Hearl said.

Hearl said with Rivertown Restaurant Week is a way to help restaurants recoup from the pandemic.

“We all like to share the love. We like to bring people to the area especially from Myrtle Beach. It’s just a great opportunity for all of us as business owners,” Hearl said.

Hearl said the restaurant is still taking precautions such as wearing masks, gloves and cleaning protocols to make sure the customers feel safe and have a great dining experience.

“Restaurant Week brings people to the Downtown Conway area. It brings people here to Coppers and other restaurants as well,” Hearl said.