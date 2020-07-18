Rivertown Riders host school drive rally ride

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A non-profit organization has a love for riding motorcycles and giving back. The Rivertown Riders raise money to support local students on Saturday in Conway.

The 3rd Annual Rally Drive School Drive raises money for backpacks and school supplies. All proceeds will help purchase 500 backpacks that will be filled with pens, notebooks, folders, and earbuds.

“When it comes time to start school kids are already feeling the pressure of having the right clothes and having the right shoes and it would just be terrible for a child to sit at a desk on the first day of school and need crayons or need magic markers and not have those and the kid next to them have them,” Kim Johnson, the secretary of Rivertown Riders said.

Raising money to buy student’s school supplies is a cause close to Johnson’s heart. She says a lot of families have been hit harder than others during COVID-19 due to lack of work. The organization wants to be able to take off the burden for those families.

COVID-19 took a hit on one of the organization’s largest fundraisers. Local donors like The Salvation Army team up to make sure students in Horry County and nearby counties have what they need whenever they are welcomed back.

“Regardless of whether they at-home learning, in the classroom learning, there is still a need, they are still going to have to use something there are going to be assignments that have to be turned in you can’t do everything on a computer,” Johnson said.

The organization’s goal before COVID-19 was 1,000 backpacks. If you want to donate, visit their website, or donate through PayPal.