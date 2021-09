GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Garden City fire officials are working to clear the scene of a crash on Highway 17 Business at Vista Drive that is backing up traffic.

Crews were called to the area just after noon, for a vehicle versus golf cart crash, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Kosto.

There are currently no road closures, and there is no word on how badly people were injured. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.