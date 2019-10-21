Road closed as Hazmat crews work gas leak in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are asking people to avoid an area of Carolina Forest due to a gas leak.

A portion of River Oaks Drive is closed as of 10:40 a.m. Monday while utility crews work the scene, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The Hazmat Response Unit is also on the scene.

River Oaks Drive is closed from Augusta Plantation Drive to Portwest Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue asked people to please avoid the area at this time.

The road was still closed at noon, News13’s Matt Fortin reported.

Nearby neighborhoods are not being evacuated yet, HCFR posted.

The gas leak was caused by a backhoe operated by a county worker, according to HCFR.

Count on News13 for updates to this story as we work to gather more information.