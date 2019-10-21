Road closed as Hazmat crews work gas leak in Carolina Forest

News
Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are asking people to avoid an area of Carolina Forest due to a gas leak.

A portion of River Oaks Drive is closed as of 10:40 a.m. Monday while utility crews work the scene, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The Hazmat Response Unit is also on the scene.

River Oaks Drive is closed from Augusta Plantation Drive to Portwest Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue asked people to please avoid the area at this time.

The road was still closed at noon, News13’s Matt Fortin reported.

Nearby neighborhoods are not being evacuated yet, HCFR posted.

The gas leak was caused by a backhoe operated by a county worker, according to HCFR.

Count on News13 for updates to this story as we work to gather more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: