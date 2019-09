MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Harbour Blvd. is currently closed to traffic as crews work to clear the scene of a three-vehicle crash.

In a post on Facebook Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Horry County Fire Rescue are responding.

Five vehicle occupants in total are signing waivers not to be transported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.