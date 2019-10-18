Roads to keep in mind as a busy weekend in Myrtle Beach is ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thousands are expected to be in Myrtle Beach for various sporting events this weekend.

Events for the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon start Saturday in the Market Common with a 5K, Fun Run and Doggie Dash. Officials tell News13, traffic on Farrow Parkway will be impacted Saturday morning from around 7 A.M. until the runners are finished.

On Sunday starting at 7 A.M., the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon will take place throughout the City. The course starts at Coastal Grand Mall and continues onto 62nd Avenue before turning down Ocean Boulevard.

Traffic will only move westbound on 62nd Avenue and drivers will only be able to travel northbound on Ocean Boulevard from 62nd Avenue to 2nd Avenue North until the race is over. The course ends on the Boardwalk between 8th and 9th Avenues North.

Below is a map the City of Myrtle Beach posted on it’s Facebook to help people in the area travel on Sunday morning.

Officials with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are urging people to use the Bypass and Kings Highway to travel throughout the Downtown Area.

Corporal Henry Bresadola is the Special Events Coordinator for MBPD, and he tells News13, despite this weekend’s race being smaller than the annual Myrtle Beach Marathon in the spring, they will still be patrolling the entire course.

“We have officers at every major intersection and every cross street on Ocean Boulevard to one make sure it’s safe for the runners, but also to assist residents to and from where they need to go,” Bresadola said. “Northbound traffic on Ocean Boulevard will be open so if people need to go somewhere just go to the nearest cross street and we will have officers there to help them get to their destination.”

For more information about the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon, click here.