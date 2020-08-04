Roadway blocked in Pawleys Island as crews clear road of debris

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to clear debris from the island and many roads are blocked off while they are working.

People are asked to avoid the area unless necessary. Crews may be working for a while according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

We have @SCDOTPeeDee working to get the road cleared. You may not be able to get around them for a bit. Please have patience. pic.twitter.com/97wikzCS3k — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) August 4, 2020

If you do not have an immediate need to be on the island this morning please avoid coming down here. pic.twitter.com/nu8HosTY1q — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) August 4, 2020

