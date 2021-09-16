Robeson Community College offers $100 incentive to get vaccinated

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson Community College is offering students, faculty and staff a one-time payment of $100 if they are fully vaccinated.

The advertisement from the college reads “Get vaccinated. Get $100. It’s that easy,” and is part of a campaign to get those on campus vaccinated.

The incentive is available to each student, faculty, and staff member that is enrolled or employed at the college between July 1 and December 31 and is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To be fully vaccinated means that an individual has received two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“The program is open to anyone that has enrolled in classes during this time period, whether it is a curriculum class or a continuing education class,” RCC President Singler said. “If you became fully vaccinated in March and you took a class in July at RCC, you qualify. If you worked part-time in August and receive your last shot in December, you qualify.”

In order to receive the $100 incentive, members of the RCC campus will need to upload their vaccination card as documentation to the RCC portal by December 31, 2021. Detailed instructions on how to do this will be forthcoming to all RCC students, faculty and staff through their robeson.edu email account.

“We hope to get more shots in arms and more people fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Singler said. “As a college, we are trying to do our part in keeping our community safe and healthy, and we hope that this program helps to flatten the curve in Robeson County. If this program helps to save one life, it was well worth it.”