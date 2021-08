ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Students, faculty and staff at Robeson Community College were shown a way to destress Wednesday with a “Color Me Calm Paint Party” on campus.

Those in attendance were taught how painting can have a calming effect, to help them deal with the every day stressors found in life, work and school.

The event was sponsored by the school’s counseling and career services department in conjunction with the North Carolina Youth Violence Prevention Center.