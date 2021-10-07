Robeson County deputies arrest 3rd suspect in deadly August shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old Robeson County man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he surrendered to the sheriff’s office on Thursday.

Gary Alford, 19, of Lumber Bridge is charged in the shooting death of a man in August on N. Alford Road in St. Pauls, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Alford surrendered to investigators with his attorney.

Damarko Locklear, 20, of St. Pauls died as a result of the shooting.

Alford also is charged with felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into occupied/moving vehicle. He was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond for the murder charge. He has a $200,000 secured bond for the remaining charges.

Fredrick D. Hall, 19, and a 16-year-old also were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. They both face charges of first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into an occupied/moving vehicle.

Hall was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center without bond on the first-degree murder charge and a $500,000 bond on the remaining charges, according to deputies. The juvenile is held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies were called at about 11:39 p.m. Aug. 26 to the 800 block of N. Alford Road, where they found Demarko Locklear, 20, of St. Pauls, with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to New Hanover Medical Center where he died.

