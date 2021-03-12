Robeson County deputies charge man with multiple statutory rape crimes

ROBESON CO, N.C. (WBTW) – Sheriff’s deputies in Robeson County arrested a 21-year-old North Carolina man on multiple statutory rape charges.

Richard Barnes, 21, of Marietta, N.C. was arrested on Thursday in relation to sexual offenses that occurred between 2015 and 2017, according to the RCSO.

Barnes is charged with four counts of first-degree statutory rape and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Barnes was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $550,000 secured bond.

The investigation was conducted by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at (910) 671-3140.