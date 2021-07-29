Robeson County deputies investigate after 19-year-old killed early Thursday

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after they say a person was killed early Thursday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of 885 North Alford Road in St. Pauls for calls of person being shot, according to authorities.

Before deputies arrived, Marquiese Coleman, 19, was transported to the hospital by private vehicle, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the medical center.

Deputies say they are actively interviewing people who may have information on the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

