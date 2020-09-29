Robeson County Lumbee Tribe to offer free COVID-19 testing

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Free COVID-19 testing is being offered in Robeson County on Saturday.

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is offering free drive-thru testing from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday at 6984 N.C. Highway 711 in Pembroke.

Those who are interested in being tested, can pre-register here. Those who participate will also receive fruits, vegetables and Personal Protective Equipment, while supplies last.

Those who participate should not drink or eat anything for 20 minutes prior to testing.

