Robeson County man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after police said he and another man participated in drug trafficking.

Cody Zachary Locklear, 29 and Glenn Andrew Brooks, both of Maxton were each arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a schedule II, III, and IV controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Now, Locklear is facing 12 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in connection with this incident.

In August 2019, deputies were called to a drug sales complaint at a home in Rowland, according to authorities.

During the investigation, deputies saw Locklear run out of the home and attempt to discard a firearm and a bag containing distributable amounts of cocaine, crack, marijuana and various narcotic pills, according to authorities. Deputies recovered the firearm and the controlled substances and took Locklear into custody.