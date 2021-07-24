Robeson County man dies after police respond to report of shooting, find him on street corner

ROWLAND, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was pronounced dead at a South Carolina hospital Friday night after police responded to a report of a shooting and found the victim on a street corner, Rowland police said.

James Edward Davis, 53, of Highway 301 S. in Rowland, died at Florence McLeod Hospital after being taken there by helicopter, Rowland Police Lt. Darren Davis told News13 Saturday morning. Lt. Davis is no relation to the victim.

Lt. Davis said officers and EMS workers responded about 8:20 p.m. Friday and found the victim on the curb at South Hickory and McCormick streets in Rowland.

Police do not currently have any suspects, and the case remains under investigation, Lt. Davis said. The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rowland police at 910-422-3311. Count on News13 for updates.