Robeson County man facing long list of charges after house, car shot into

David Emanuel III (mugshot provided by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – A man is facing numerous gun and drug charges after a shooting incident in Robeson County.

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4767 Red Hill Road in Maxton for a report of a shooting into an occupied property call. It happened Sunday, just before 11 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a burgundy Ford Taurus and residence were shot into several times.

A search was then conducted at the home of David Emanuel III, along the same street. During the search, officials say they found and seized cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills to include oxycodone, hydrocodone, and Adderall, a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Emanuel, of Maxton, now facing many charges, including discharging a firearm into an occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking opium or heroin, and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine. He was booked under a $600,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.

