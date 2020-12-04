Robeson County man gets 16 years for dealing coke, having multiple firearms

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A Robeson County man was sentenced Friday to more than 16 years in prison for drug possession charges and possession of a weapon in a drug trafficking crime.

Michael Anthony Locklear, 39, was charged with conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of Cocaine and 280 grams or more of Cocaine base (Crack) and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to court documents.

The charges come after multiple neighbor complaints led to an investigation that revealed Locklear was a significant drug distributor in the Rowland, North Carolina area, according to previous reporting.

On August 1, 2019, investigators and SWAT members searched a home at 1056 Henry Berry Road in Rowland. There they found cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and four firearms, according to previous reporting.

Further investigation revealed Locklear had been involved in dealing kilograms of cocaine and cocaine base (crack) between 2016 and August of 2019, according to a press release.

Locklear was sentenced to 195 months in prison.

