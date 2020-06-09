Robeson County man killed in Dillon County crash identified

LAKE VIEW, SC (WBTW) – A man killed in a Friday night crash in Dillon County has been identified.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley says Patrick Bass of Fairmont, NC died from injuries sustained in the crash. He was 54 years old.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Friday on High Hill Road near SC-9, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers told News13 a 1997 GMC Safari was traveling East on High Hill Road when the car ran off the road, into the woods, and struck several trees. The driver, Bass, was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.