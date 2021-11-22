Robeson County school zones receive speed trackers, cameras

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Public Schools of Robeson County in a new initiative with hopes to save lives. The new initiative is school zone speed trackers and cameras. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins made this announcement on his Facebook page.

“To be as transparent as I can, here is a warning. If you are speeding in a school zone as indicated here in this picture from earlier today, it is very likely you will see a flash from the sign and a deputy with a Radar either in a marked patrol car, unmarked patrol car or motorcycle approaching you shortly. We simply ask that you please slow down in school zones as many of our schools are along major highways. Give yourself a little more time and be patient with traffic backups. These cameras were purchased with drug asset funding at no cost to the county taxpayer. Our goal here is to save lives including yours. Thanks everyone. #slowdown“

Littlefield Middle School is the first to receive this new tool. Gordon Burnette, III, Ed.D., Robeson County Schools Chief Communications Officer, says he’s excited that this initiative is here and that it is a proactive job from deputies.

“It’s very important for our community members to know that you need to slow down. Take time and keep our students and staff safe.”

Captain Dwayne Leggett with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office explained how these trackers and cameras work.

“They clock the vehicle coming towards it and display the speed of the vehicles traveling. It will be placed in numerous school zones throughout the county as a proactive approach to school zone speed enforcement.”

Sheriff Wilkins says they are in the process now of getting more trackers and installing them.

“One thing I can say is that the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department truly supports our district. They care about our students. They care about our school district and they are always quick to answer their phones. This is the latest endeavor they’ve done to protect our students and staff which we truly appreciate their help,” Burnette said.

If a speeder is caught by deputies they can face consequences.

“Enforcement actions will be taken whether it be a citation or a warning citation. At the end of the day the goal is to slow traffic down and keep school kids safe,” Leggett said.