Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol may have played a role in drowning death, Saturday evening

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man drowned at a private pond Saturday evening, according to their Facebook page.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Kenric Roadd at approximately 6:23 p.m..

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says First responders were able to locate and recover the body of 55-year-old Michael Hunt of Lumberton after searching the pond for about an hour. At this point of the investigation, alcohol appears to have been involved in the death of Hunt.

Multiple agencies help to assist in the search and recovery.

