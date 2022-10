ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting.

On October 1, investigators responded to a call of shots fired on Covington Farms Road and found someone shot.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jamaine Rodriguez of St. Pauls.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Rodriquez is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.