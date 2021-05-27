‘Rotting corpse in my driveway’: 911 call sheds light on dismembered body at N.C. home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 call released Thursday reveals a Goldsboro man came home to find a dismembered body in his driveway.

A 911 call released Thursday reveals a man who lives on Bright Street was pulling into his driveway just before 9:30 a.m. to find a body.

“I just pulled up to my house at (redacted) and It’s looks like there is a rotting corpse on my drive way,” the caller told the 911 operator. “It looks like the legs are cut off. If you could send a cop now – it doesn’t look good.”

An incident report from Goldsboro police say the body was that of a white female.

Tuesday evening, police said they were searching for a car in connection with the discovery of the body.

Police released a photo of a sedan that appeared to be a Cadillac. Police have not released any information about the body that was found.

Police said anyone with information about the car or body should call the Goldsboro/Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.