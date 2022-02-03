Rudy Giuliani’s reveal on ‘Masked Singer’ prompts walk-off by judges: reports

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani Sidney Powell stands behind. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(The Hill) – Two judges on FOX’s “The Masked Singer” walked off the set in protest after it was revealed that former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was a contestant, Deadline and TMZ reported Wednesday.

Giuliani’s reveal took place last week during filming of the show, during which judges try to guess which celebrity performer is being masked by a costume. After the famed attorney and former New York City mayor was unmasked following his elimination, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly walked off set.

Judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger reportedly remained on stage following the reveal. The two are said to have then engaged in conversation with Giuliani over his baseless claims about the 2020 election.

The tense elimination occurred during the first episode of the show’s upcoming season.

“The Masked Singer” has previously featured controversial political figures, including former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R), who was revealed to be the singer behind a bear costume in March of 2020.

“Maybe I’ve been a bit polarizing, but just like a bear, it’s been to protect my cubs,” Palin said in a pre-taped message before her elimination, which occurred after she rapped Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

At the time, Nick Cannon said her reveal left him “the most shocked” he’d been since becoming a judge on the show. None of the judges protested Palin’s appearance, however.