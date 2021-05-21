Ruiz Foods in Florence to hold job fair, offering $3K sign-on bonuses

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Ruiz Foods in Florence is holding a job fair Saturday, and they are offering some pretty sweet benefits to those who are hired.

Those who are hired for select positions are eligible for a $3,000 sign-on bonus, as well as medical benefits, including life insurance, dental and vision coverage, paid holidays and a 401k.

“Positions eligible for the $3,000 sign-on bonus are: machine operators, maintenance, pre-batch, bakery and spice room with an additional incentive pay rate for second and third shifts,” Jamie Moore, Ruiz Foods Florence human resource manager, said.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. – 12. p.m. at the manufacturing facility located at 2557 Florence Harllee Boulevard. Those in attendance will be required to follow CDC guidelines including wearing masks while practicing social distancing.

“Ruiz Food Florence is extremely excited about our continued growth,” Pete Mayadag, Ruiz Food Florence Director of Operations, said. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Florence business community. We started operations in 2016 and have steadily grown to a site with over 1100+ Team Members. We are continuing to grow and have positions available on all shifts.”