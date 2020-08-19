Ruiz Foods nonprofit program offers mini-grants to Florence area teachers

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A nonprofit program through Ruiz Foods is offering mini-grants for teachers at schools within a 50-mile radius of Florence.

Teachers may apply for the Ruiz 4 Kids Mini-Grants for Teachers program for the 2020 – 2021 school year online at www.ruiz4kids.org. The deadline to submit is Sept. 18.

The grants are available to educators teaching in a public K-12 school. The school must be within a 50-mile radius of Florence, SC.

Grants will be awarded up to $1,000. “Our team members really enjoy this program and look forward to it every year,” said Ashly Alberti, program chair.

“To participate, a team member authorizes deductions directly from their payroll check knowing that all the monies go directly to the educators in their community,” Alberti said. “Ruiz team members enjoy seeing the kids participate in unique programs created by the teachers … knowing the kids are benefitting from out-of-the-ordinary opportunities that are both fun and challenging.”

In 2019, Ruiz 4 Kids awarded $90,000 to teachers in CA, TX and SC. Nearly $25,000 was awarded to teachers in TX. Since the first 2013 program, Ruiz 4 Kids has distributed nearly $1M in CA, TX and SC.

“At this point in time, no one is exactly sure if all schools will be holding classes on-site or if some will remain on-line.” said Tyler Beck, Ruiz 4 Kids President. “Educators need to know our MG4T Program is supporting both on-site and on-line instruction and we encourage them to apply.”

Ruiz 4 Kids is a non-profit organization founded in 1991 when employees of Ruiz Food Products, Inc. approached founder Fred Ruiz, asking him to help them explore ways to assist families with children in need. Today, Ruiz 4 Kids works to fund two child education programs: scholarships to high school seniors as well as community college transfers and the Mini Grants for Teachers program. For more information: www.ruiz4kids.org.