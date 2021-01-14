Running 4 Heroes to present check to Myrtle Beach officer injured in shooting that killed PFC Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Running 4 Heroes announced Myrtle Beach officer Andrew Wangstad, who was injured in the same shooting that killed PFC Hancher in October, will be the recipient of a $10,000 grant.

The check is part of the organization’s monthly Injured First Responder Grant. Officer Wangstad is the first person to receive the grant for the 2021 year. 12 year-old Zachariah and his father will be traveling to Myrtle Beach this weekend to present the check.

Wangstad was among those called to a domestic incident in an apartment complex in Myrtle Beach last October. When officers arrived, shots were fired at them, killing PFC Hancher and striking Officer Wangstad in the knee.

With this grant, the organization will have awarded $95,500 to different injured heroes since January of 2020.

Zachariah will also be running a mile to honor fallen Horry County Police Officer Melton “Fox” Gore, who lost his life in the line of duty while cleaning debris from a collision off of the highway last week.

The run will have limited attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. A date has yet to be announced for this run.

