Run-off election Tuesday includes Myrtle Beach, Conway, Darlington and highly contested Surfside Beach races

Some voters will head back to the polls in several cities in the News13 viewing area.

Run-off elections will be held on Tuesday and voters will decide who will fill the final seats on a few councils and a mayoral seat in one city.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any registered voter in the cities can vote in the run-offs, even if you didn’t vote on election day. The winners will be sworn in this January.

The seats to be decided on Tuesday and the candidates include:

– One city council seat in Myrtle Beach
John Crutch
Mary Jeffcoat

– One city council seat in Conway
Randy Alford
Justin Jordan

– Three city council seats in Surfside Beach
Michael Drake
Paul Holder
Cindy Keating
Kathryn Martin

– A mayor for Surfside Beach
Bob Hellyer
 Julie Samples

– A Darlington city council seat
Ernest L. Boston Sr.
Howard J. Nettles 

– A McColl city council seat
Jody C Stubbs
Gordon Jones

Count on News13 for continual updates on election night.

