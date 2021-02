WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday panned a Republican alternative to his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan as insufficient. Unless something changes, Democrats will attempt to pass the president's relief package, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks, on their own -- raising some eyebrows about Biden's calls for unity.

A Republican counter to Biden's plan totaled $618 billion and included $1,000 stimulus checks targeted to Americans most in need.