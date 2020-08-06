Safety precautions to be implemented for Horry County student-athletes

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Games and practice will look a lot different for Horry County high school student-athletes this fall.

The South Carolina High League (SCHSL) governs how things will play for county athletes. The committee has been working with SCDHEC to help shape safety guidelines as students prepare for the academic school year.

SCHSL recently voted on plans they say will work best this fall. One of the plans passed allows SCHSL to delay sports if needed and penalties for game cancellations will be forgone if it’s cancelled because of coronavirus.

“This plan is very student-centered with safety as a priority,” committee member Carlos Cave said.

“At the end of the day that is, as educators – we base everything on being able to provide the safest environment for our students,” Cave further explained.

Horry County school officials told News13 each coach is required to practice with no more than 15 student-athletes at a time.

Students should also be prepared to clean equipment after each use and bring their own water bottle. Officials said masks are required when athletes aren’t playing or practicing.

The concerns surrounding temperature checks were brought up in the meeting, but some committee members suggested leaving that decision up to individual districts.

Jerome Singleton, commissioner of SCHSL explained how there are many unknowns amid the pandemic and the committee should be ready to revisit plans as the season progresses.

“At almost any time, we may have to make a call and have an executive committee meeting,” Singleton said.

Allowing fans in the stands may or may not be an option this fall. Committee members haven’t discussed concerns around the topic in further detail.