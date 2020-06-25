Saharan dust Q&A: Densest plume in decades bringing hazy, colorful skies to Gulf coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The densest cloud of Saharan dust we’ve seen in decades has made its way to the Gulf of Mexico after a 5,000-mile trek across the Atlantic Ocean.

But with the arrival of the dust, we’ve also seen an arrival of misinformation swirling online about what it is and what it means. Our Tracking the Tropics team decided to clear up confusion and answer questions about the dust on Thursday.

What is Saharan dust?

The Saharan dust is something we see every year when plumes are generated from strong winds over the Sahara Desert. Winds and updrafts kick up the dry top layer of soil and raise it high into the atmosphere. Easterly trade winds can then carry the dust into the Atlantic. Sometimes, when the dust plume is large enough and the easterly winds are strong enough, the plume travels all the way to the Caribbean and even the United States.

Dust plumes coming off the coast of Africa are quite normal this time of year. The plumes typically begin in mid-June and run through mid-August, peaking somewhere in the middle. According to NOAA, the plumes of dust seem to rapidly subside after mid-August, which is also why we see an uptick in tropical activity in August and September.

Not a dust storm

To avoid confusion and clear up one of the most common misconceptions, this is not a typical dust storm. The dust is suspended high up in the atmosphere, between 5,000 feet and 20,000 feet – or about one to four miles.

What’s different about the plume we’re seeing now?

The dust plume that was visible in several states along the Gulf Coast is the densest we’ve seen in decades. It was visible in several states along the Gulf Coast on Thursday morning.

“It’s much, much denser this time around,” WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen explained. “It’s probably the biggest we’ve seen in about 50 years or so.”

WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly pointed out the plume we’re seeing now is also denser than what we usually see this time of year.

"We typically see the dust coming over from June, July and through mid-August. That's when the dust is lifted up over the Saharan Desert and it's brought over

What does it mean for the US?

Hazier skies from the plume will lead to exceptionally colorful sunrises and sunsets as the light bends around and through the particulate.

Allergy sufferers may notice an increase in irritation from the dust as some of it does mix in closer to the surface.

The dust plumes also seem to inhibit tropical development thanks to the embedded dry air, strong 25-55 mph mid-level winds along with a few other factors. However, research is on-going on this topic.

