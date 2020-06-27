‘Salute From the Shore’ will take to the skies once again this independence day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The non-profit, ‘Salute From the Shore’ will hold their 11th annual event next Saturday, July 4 at 1 p.m.
The free event features military planes from Shaw Air Force Base, Charleston Air Force Base, and civilian-owned aircraft.
Beachgoers will have a chance to salute those in the Armed Forces that have served and are currently serving.
The planes will fly down the South Carolina coastline from Myrtle Beach to Bluffton. The full schedule of where to see the aircraft at approximate times is below.
For more information, visit Salute From the Shore’s website.