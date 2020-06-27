‘Salute From the Shore’ will take to the skies once again this independence day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Salute From Shore, 2016
© 2016 Meghan Whitney Photography

These images may be reproduced in the original by:
Andy Folsom, John-Michael Otis, Toddy Smith
& Barrett Smith

Photos may be used for:
Personal printing, Salute From Shore web, advertisement.

Photos may be used on Facebook with credit to Meghan Whitney Photography

No reproduction for publication or advertising is allowed without first negotiating terms and/or permission.

Please do not alter, manipulate, trade, sell or use these images in any other way than those stated above & on copyright release form.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The non-profit, ‘Salute From the Shore’ will hold their 11th annual event next Saturday, July 4 at 1 p.m.

The free event features military planes from Shaw Air Force Base, Charleston Air Force Base, and civilian-owned aircraft.

Beachgoers will have a chance to salute those in the Armed Forces that have served and are currently serving.

Images Courtesy of: Salute From Shore, 2016 © 2016 Meghan Whitney Photography

The planes will fly down the South Carolina coastline from Myrtle Beach to Bluffton. The full schedule of where to see the aircraft at approximate times is below.

2020 flight schedule courtesy of ‘Salute From the Shore’

For more information, visit Salute From the Shore’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories