Sam’s Club rolls out sandwich that rivals Chick-fil-A’s

News
Posted: / Updated:

(KARK) – The signature sandwich of popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A is getting some competition in the grocery aisle.

Sam’s Club has rolled out its own version with its Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Sandwiches and Member’s Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries.

The membership-only retail warehouse club says members are already going crazy for them and leaving rave reviews.

Both the chicken sandwich and fries are exclusive to Sam’s Club and can be found in clubs nationwide and online.

“And they are just as tasty and addictive as your drive-thru favorites!,” Sam’s Club said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: