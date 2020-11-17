Santa Claus is not taking a year off; the man in the red suit will be at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH,SC (WBTW) – Break out those stockings, Christmas trees, and red or green masks – it’s time to enjoy a fun, festive, and socially distanced holiday season at Coastal Grand Mall.

Santa Claus is planning his trip down from the North Pole to see his favorite friends and families, though visits will look a little different from years past.

This year Santa will be arriving at Coastal Grand mall on Black Friday and will be there every day through Christmas Eve. You’ll find Santa and his team of elves in the Food Court across from Cinemark Theaters.

Visits will be contactless, with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing. But don’t worry, you will still be able to tell Santa everything that is on your Christmas list.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times :

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 – 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Set Closed on November 30 and December 7.

All guests must schedule their visit with Santa using the online reservation platform, located here. You’ll select a date and time, purchase your photo package, and then you’re ready for the unique 2020 Santa photo experience.

Walk-ups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting. All visitors must wear masks before, during and after photos.

