Santee Cooper latest target in scamming trend; Scammers threatened customers to pay or lose power

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Scams are on the rise nationwide, and it’s even posing a threat to large companies in our area.

A recent scam involved a local electrical company. Santee Cooper reports a robocall system tried to scam customers over the weekend.

Scammers collected personal information and insisted customers on the other line immediately pay a balance.

“Somebody was using our phone number to put out robocalls. If the customer hit the number 1 button, be transferred to a real person, and that person would threaten to cut out their power if they didn’t pay right away,” Tracy Vreeland, Santee Cooper Public Relations Specialist said.

Data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) shows scam reports climbing a steep trend this year, collecting hundreds of millions of dollars nationwide in fraud.

During November, more than $300,000 was at stake for South Carolinians who were among victims of fraudulent activity and scams.

Data from the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) broke down the most reported scams in the state last month.

The report shows South Carolinians lost nearly $125,000 in November scams. Customers reported an additional $200,000 but noticed the scam before paying it.

The FTC says there are four ways to identify scammers. They say most scammers:

Pretend to be from an organization you know Say there is a problem or prize Pressure you to act immediately Tell you to pay in a specific way

One of the top three reported scams in South Carolina is pressuring customers to transfer money or pay for a made-up surface.

“If someone is behind on their bills, we give plenty of notice. We would not just call you and ask you to pay right now, or say we are going to turn your power off today,” Vreeland said.

If any customers receive a call and feel pressured, Santee Cooper recommends to hang up and call a customer service representative directly, 843-347-3399.

LATEST HEADLINES: