Saturday is National French Fry Day. Here’s where you can score free fries.

July 23 marks National French Fry Day, and there are several local eateries offering deals and freebies to mark the occasion.

Applebee’s: For a limited time, get all-you-can-eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Shrimp, including fries, for $14.99.

BurgerFi:  Celebrate National French Fry Day at BurgerFi with $1 Regular Hand-Cut Fries

Burger King:  Get a large French fries order for $1 Saturday through Mobile Order & Pay on the BK app.

Carl’s Jr.: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Western Bacon Cheeseburger for joining the chain’s email list

Checkers: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails

Hardee’s: A free order of French fries comes with the purchase of a Thickburger all day Saturday.

IHOP: For a limited time, the chain’s Classic Steakburgers come with unlimited fries.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is offering a free medium fries with any purchase when you order from Uber Eats.

Red Robin: Get free bottomless steak fries with the purchase of a participating Red Robin burger.

