Saturday marks one year since Florence made landfall in the Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Saturday marks the first anniversary of Hurricane Florence making landfall along the Carolina coastline.

Florence, which peaked as a Category 4 storm, made landfall as a Category One on September 14, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, NC.

The storm wreacked havoc across the region, with about a million people ordered to evacuate. The North Strand felt the heaviest wind gusts, but rain proved to be the defining issue.

FILE – In this file image made from Sept. 21, 2018 drone video provided by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, light gray material flows out of a flooded coal ash dump toward the Cape Fear River at Duke Energy’s L.V. Sutton Power Station near Wilmington, (N.C. Department of Environmental Quality via AP, File)

Florence slowed to a crawl after making landfall, dumping impressive rainfall amounts across the area.

Rural communities along the Great Pee Dee, Little Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers all flooded for several weeks.

The Waccamaw reached a record high of over 21 feet in Conway.

In addition to severe river flooding, roadways were also impacted, including Interstate 95 in Dillon County and state highway 22 in Horry County.

Recovery from Florence continues for many even a year later.

