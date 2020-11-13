Saturday night football match between CCU, Troy cancelled over positive COVID-19 tests on Troy’s team

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Saturday football match up between Coastal Carolina University and Troy University has been postponed after positive COVID tests on Troy’s team.

The game, which was scheduled to be played at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala, has been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries to a specific position group within the Troy football program, according to CCU.

Coastal Carolina, Troy, and the Sun Belt Conference are working together to reschedule the game, which will be announced at a later date.

“We are certainly disappointed for our student-athletes with not being able to play this weekend but completely understand the situation,” director of athletic Matt Hogue said. “We knew there could be interruptions this season as we work through this environment and the right decision was made in regards to health and safety.”

The Chanticleers’ (7-0, 5-0 SBC) next scheduled game is at home versus Appalachian State (5-1, 3-0 SBC) on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Noon ET. The sold-out game will be nationally televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.