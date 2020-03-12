Savannah St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade postponed amid coronavirus concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade “will not go on as planned” in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

That’s according to Mayor Van Johnson, the Tourism Leadership Council (TLC), Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah.

“Admittedly, these have been some of the hardest days of my life as I rustled with the decisions I’ve been vested to make; a decision that will make people and upset no matter what the decision was,” Johnson said at a news conference Wednesday night. “Fortunately, I did not have to make a decision, we made a decision in collaboration with our partners.”

“Out of abundance of caution for public health, safety and welfare Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade will not go on as planned to prevent transmissions from large open area events,” he said.

In a letter to members, TLC said a new date has not been determined. They added, “no businesses are asked to close.”

“Our city is still open for business,” Johnson said. “People are here, people will be visiting this weekend and businesses have upped their game, impressively so, to provide the safest experience possible.”

Meanwhile, the Tybee Island Irish Heritage Celebration Parade is still set for 3 p.m. Saturday, organizers stated Wednesday evening.

Committee members tell News 3 the Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade will also still take place Sunday at 3 p.m.