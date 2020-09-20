Savannah woman celebrates 105th birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah woman celebrated a special birthday on Saturday.

The community came out in decorated cars to parade in honor of Allie Bell Jones, lovingly known as “Grandma Bell.” She turned 105 years old Saturday!

A parade of cars lined up and made their way down Jones’ street, honking and cheering. Friends and family wore masks and danced outside to show Grandma Bell some love on her big day.

